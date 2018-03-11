Mexico tourist ferry blast triggered by simple, possibly homemade explosive device, investigators say

Mexican authorities say a rudimentary or homemade explosive device was responsible for a tourist ferry blast that injured 26 people Feb. 21 in the Caribbean resort city of Playa del Carmen.

But Deputy Attorney General Arturo Elias Beltran said Sunday at a news conference that terrorism and organized crime have been “ruled out.”

Federal prosecutors say there is no motivation for a terrorist group to have carried out an attack. They also believe criminal gangs would not have done it, knowing it would draw unwanted attention and increased security.

Prosecutors also say an object found attached to the underside of another ferry belonging to the same company later near Cozumel Island is a similar “rudimentary artifact.”

Authorities are pursuing multiple lines of investigation.