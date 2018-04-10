Mexico judge orders trial for alleged drug queen of Cancun

A Mexican court has opened proceedings against the alleged female leader of a drug gang that dominated the resort city of Cancun.

The court ruled Tuesday that Leticia Rodriguez Lara must stand trial on organized crime charges related to drug trafficking. Her son was also charged.

Rodriguez is better known as “Dona Lety” and reportedly is a former police officer. She is alleged to be one of the few women in Mexico to run her own drug gang. The gang controlled drug sales in Cancun and the nearby resort of Playa del Carmen.

Two federal police officers also face organized crime charges in the case. They allegedly reported on police and military operations against the gang and on rivals like the Jalisco and Gulf cartels and the Pelones gang.