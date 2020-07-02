Mexico beach resort gets flood of 'stinky' black water

This was anything but paradise.

The ocean water in the famed beach resort town of Acapulco in Mexico turned an ominous, putrid black after a plume of raw sewage flooded in last week.

The filthy discharge last Thursday was spotted in front of a hotel along a beach popular with tourists.

“It was very stinky and made me nauseous,” a witness who asked to remain anonymous told Reuters, adding that the discharge lasted about 25 minutes.

After the video of the incident went viral, the Guerrero State Government, where Acapulco is located, said initial reports show that the discharge may have been related to a broken sewer line.

That sewer line potentially overflowed due to heavy rainfall that caused flooding in several Acapulco neighborhoods.

On Sunday, state environmental authorities announced an investigation and a formal complaint filed with Mexico’s federal environmental prosecutor.

The agency is asking that the discharge be treated as a federal crime, according to Reuters.

Leaky sewage pipes that regularly send untreated waste into Acapulco Bay have long been a source of complaints, and Reuters on Tuesday said that another dark sewer leak was spotted at different beachfront hotel.

Acapulco along the Pacific Coast coast has made a name for itself as one of the country’s most dangerous places to visit, even though it used to be a Hollywood vacation destination.