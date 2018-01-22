Mexican Uber driver in US illegally charged with four rapes

A California Uber driver living in the country illegally has been charged with raping, assaulting and robbing at least four young women.

Alfonso Alarcon-Nunez, 39, faces 10 criminal charges, including forcible rape and first-degree burglary. He was arrested at his home in Santa Maria on Wednesday.

Prosecutors say Alarcon-Nunez targeted women who were on their way home from parties. After driving them home, investigators say he would assault the women and steal their property — including cell phones and jewelry.

Authorities told KSBY that Alarcon-Nunez would collect payment for the rides through Venmo to disguise his identity and his Uber records. Prosecutors say he has also used the alias “Bruno Diaz.”

San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow said Monday that Alarcon-Nunez’s alleged victims are between 19 and 22 years old and three were intoxicated when they were assaulted.

Dow says detectives are looking for potential witnesses and trying to determine if there are additional victims in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties northwest of Los Angeles.

Officials say Alarcon-Nunez, originally from Mexico, returned to the U.S. illegally after a voluntary deportation from New Mexico in 2005.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.