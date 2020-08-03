Mexican national dies after apparent fall from Arizona border wall

A 33-year-old Mexican man died in American custody on Saturday about a week after falling from the U.S.-Mexico border wall, authorities said.

The man was found injured in an open field near Yuma, Arizona by agents from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection on July 26, the agency said. He told agents he had plunged from the wall.

Emergency responders immediately rendered first aid before transporting him to Yuma Regional Medical Center. He died there 6 days later, CBP announced Sunday.

CUCCINELLI GIVES SUPREME COURT ‘TWO ENTHUSIASTIC THUMBS UP’ FOR LATEST BORDER WALL DECISION

“We would like to express our condolences to his family,” read a statement from CBP.

Authorities did not disclose his identity.

SUPREME COURT DENIES REQUEST TO HALT CONSTRUCTION OF THE BORDER WALL

In March, a 19-year-old pregnant Guatemalan woman, Mirian Stephany Girón Luna, also died after she fell trying to climb the border wall near El Paso, Texas.

Girón Luna was believed to be eight months pregnant when she fell. Her baby was unable to be saved.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

This story originally appeared in the New York Post. For more from the Post, click here.