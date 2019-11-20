Mexican fitness model, 23, found dead with stab wounds and gunshot to her head in Tijuana: reports

A Mexican trainer and fitness model was found dead in her Tijuana home on Sunday after she was stabbed multiple times and shot in her head, reports said.

The body of 23-year-old Alondra Getsemani Villaseñor was discovered by her mother at the home in the city’s Obrera Tercera Sección neighborhood, located in northwestern Mexico’s Baja California state, just south of California, according to The Herald of Mexico.

The unnamed mother reportedly went to check on her daughter after not getting a response to her calls. Villaseñor was already dead when her mother arrived, authorities said. They said she appeared to have been dead for at least 24 hours.

A 9mm bullet casing and two small bags containing what appeared to be marijuana were also found at the scene, according to Mexico’s state-run news agency Notimex.

Investigators have found no motive for the killing and have made no arrests. Their only lead in the case is witness accounts that the alleged killer left the scene in a red vehicle, the agency reported.

Tijuana is facing a surging murder rate, the Guardian reported earlier this month. The report said there have been almost 1,800 murders in the city this year. The exorbitant numbers come on the heels of last year’s record of 2,518 murders.

Mexico has recorded 14,603 murders in the first six months of 2019, and is on course to surpass the last year’s all-time record of 29,111 murders, Reuters reported.