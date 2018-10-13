MeToo inspires wave of old misconduct reports to colleges

Colleges from New England to the West Coast say that they have been seeing an uptick in reports of past sexual misconduct.

A wave of women inspired by the #MeToo have broken sometimes decades of silence in an attempt to acknowledge the wrongdoing, close old wounds and, in some cases, seek justice.

In the first half of 2018, for example, Michigan State University received 22 complaints from two decades ago or longer, according to public records obtained by The Associated Press. In the previous five years combined, there were just nine cases that old.

The reports from deep in the past have also raised big questions about how to investigate such cases and how to usher them through newer discipline systems built upon updated ideas about right and wrong.