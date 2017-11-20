Merkel to meet German president after coalition talks fail

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is to meet with the country’s president after talks on forming a new government collapsed in the night, raising the possibility of new elections.

Merkel will meet President Frank-Walter Steinmeier later on Monday to brief him on the negotiations and discuss what comes next.

Preliminary coalition talks broke down late Sunday after the pro-business Free Democrats bowed out of the negotiations with Merkel’s conservative bloc and the left-leaning Greens.

Beside the possibility of new elections, Merkel could attempt to continue her current coalition with the Social Democrats — which that party has said it will not do — or she could try to go ahead with a minority government.

Free Democrats leader Christian Lindner told reporters his party pulled out of the weekslong talks rather than further compromise its principles.