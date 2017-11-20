Meridian, Idaho Temple Dedicated on Sunday

President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, second counselor in the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, dedicated the the fifth LDS temple in Idaho on Sunday.
According to the Idaho State Journal, prior to the dedication, President Uchtdorf conducted the symbolic cornerstone ceremony that signifies the construction is complete and the new temple is ready to be dedicated and ready for sacred use.
Also in attendance for the dedication were Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles; Bishop Gérald Caussé, Presiding Bishop of the Church; Elder Ulisses Soares of the Presidency of the Seventy; and Elder Kevin R. Duncan and Elder Edward Dube of the Seventy.
President Thomas S. Monson announced plans for building the temple in April 2011.
The Gem State has four other temples located in Boise, Rexburg, Twin Falls and Idaho Falls. A sixth temple, in Pocatello, was announced by President Monson last April.
According to the Idaho State Journal, there are about 426,000 Latter-day Saints in Idaho. The temple will serve more than 60,000 Latter-day Saints in 16 stakes (a stake is similar to a diocese in the number of congregations) in the greater Boise area, including a few stakes in eastern Oregon.
