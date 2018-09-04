Mennonites, urban horsemen forge job-saving connection

A group of black street vendors in Baltimore has forged a little-known connection with rural Mennonite craftsmen that is helping them to carry on a generations-old tradition of peddling fruit and vegetables from horse-drawn carts.

It’s an unlikely cross-cultural bond: a tight community of African-American horsemen in disenfranchised West Baltimore and Old Order Mennonites in Pennsylvania Dutch Country who make wagon wheels, carriages and harnesses.

But their worlds come together via a dependence on horses and a determination to live proudly on the margins of modern society.

James “Fruit” Chase leads one of Baltimore’s last arabber (AY-rabber) stables. He says the Mennonite connection is “the way we found to keep this life going.”