Mennonite investigator will testify in death penalty case

A Colorado criminal defense investigator jailed for refusing to testify in a death penalty case now says she will take the stand because it might help save the defendant’s life.

Greta Lindecrantz, a Mennonite who opposes capital punishment, refused to testify for prosecutors during an appeal of the conviction and death sentence of Robert Ray, fearing her testimony could be used to help execute him.

But a court document filed Saturday on her intent to now testify says Ray’s lawyers say her refusal to testify is hurting his legal position and putting his life at risk.

Ray’s lawyers are trying to show that his original legal team, including Lindecrantz, didn’t adequately defend him.

Lindecrantz has been jailed for nearly two weeks. It’s not clear how soon she could be released.