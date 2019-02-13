Menendez threatens to call police on reporter asking about Green New Deal: report

Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., had a fiery exchange with a reporter on Capitol Hill when asked to comment on the Green New Deal.

Henry Rodgers, The Daily Caller’s Capitol Hill reporter, approached the senator at a subway station and asked him if he supported Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal.

Menendez avoided the question and asked where he worked. Rodgers said when he told him he worked for The Daily Caller and the Democrat responded by saying he would not answer any questions. And intern who was with Rodgers asked a follow-up question, and tensions apparently rose.

The reporter followed the tweet with an audio clip from their back-and-forth.

“I am wondering why you won’t answer questions on the Green New Deal?” Rodgers asked.

“I won’t answer questions to the Daily Caller, period! You’re trash,” Menendez responded.

“Why do you think we’re trash, sir?” the reporter followed.

“Don’t keep harassing me anymore or I’ll race to the Capitol Police,” the New Jersey Democrat threatened.

Rodgers told Fox News he had no prior interaction with Menendez beforehand and was working on a piece that was collecting the responses of Senate Democrats regarding the Green New Deal.

Menendez was criticized on social media for threatening the reporter with the police.

Numerous members of Menendez’s office, including his communications director Tricia Enright, defended the senator and trashed what one described as “gotcha journalism.”

Sen. Menendez’s office did not respond to Fox News for comment.