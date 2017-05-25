Memorial Day weekend activities for 2017

Memorial Day weekend starts Friday, May 26. Explore the list of events around southeast Idaho and surrounding areas below to plan your weekend off. A map of each location is available at the bottom of the article:

Fisherman’s Breakfast (St. Anthony, Idaho)

What started as a free cup of coffee to fisherman on their way to Island Park 61 years ago, has now grown to 4,500 visitors and a free full breakfast, according to Go Idaho.

The St. Anthony Chamber of Commerce goes through 500 pounds of pancake mix, 50 gallon of maple syrup, 450 pounds of sausage links, 1,800 small cartons of chocolate milk and 700 cartons of white milk during the breakfast, according to Go Idaho.

The volunteer-run event marks the start of fishing season and is held at Clyde Keefer Park in St. Anthony, Idaho on Friday, May 26 starting at 6 a.m.

Field of Honor (Idaho Falls, Idaho)

Come enjoy the 5th annual Field of Honor in Idaho Falls. The display of 1,000 flags is put on by the Idaho Falls Exchange Club and honors veterans and first responders.

The flag display will be set up Friday evening, but the official event begins Saturday, May 27 at 10 a.m. and continues throughout the weekend. There will also be a dignified flag disposal ceremony on Sunday, May 28 at 1:30 p.m.

“If you’ve got some old, tattered flags sitting around the house, at 1:30 on Sunday we’re going to have a dignified flag disposal,” David Smith, president of the project and one of the co-founders, told KID Newsradio. “So, if you’ve got one of those sitting around, you don’t know what to do, how to do it correctly, bring it out and we’ll take care of it there.”

The event takes place at Russell Freeman Park in Idaho Falls.

Field of Heroes (Pocatello, Idaho)

The Field of Heroes is a one of a kind tribute to every service member who has died in Iraq or Afghanistan since September 11, 2001, according to the Idaho State Journal. The event is open to the public all weekend and includes a full schedule of events.

Old West Days Celebration (Jackson, WY)

The 36th annual “Old West Days Celebration,” is held in Jackson, Wyoming, what many call, “the last of the old west,” according to the Jackson Hole Chamber of Commerce.

Enjoy the weekend-long event complete with tram rides, historical walking tours, a parade, a Memorial Day Mountain Man ceremony and a flag ceremony by the local American Legion post.

For a full schedule and more information on the event, click here.