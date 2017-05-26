Memorial Day travel at a 12-year high in 2017

People travel for Memorial Day this year is at a 12-year high, according to AAA.

An estimated 39.3 million people will be traveling 50 miles or more this year to their Memorial Day destinations, 2.7 percent or around 1 million more than in 2016.

“This is the third consecutive year of growth in Memorial Day travel and the second-highest travel volume on record for the holiday,” says Marie Dodds, public affairs director for AAA Oregon/Idaho. “Spikes in consumer confidence and personal income are fueling the increases, with many Americans choosing to spend their extra dollars on travel this year.”

Those extra dollars are going straight to the tank. AAA expects Memorial Day travelers will pay more this year in gas prices than in years past. But, that’s not deterring travelers. According to a press release by AAA, driving will account for 88 percent of travel in 2017.

Air travel is also on the rise. AAA expects 5.5 percent more people to travel by plane this year, despite projections that air fare is up by almost 10 percent.