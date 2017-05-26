Memorial Day Memorials

Celebrate and honor the lives of military heroes who fought and died for our country this Memorial Day weekend. It takes a lot to be an American; it takes even more to be a soldier of freedom. Here is a list of cities and their respective events for this upcoming time of remembrance.

Idaho Falls:

Freeman Park – “Field of Honor” – May 27th to 29th

5th Annual Flag Display, Veteran’s Memorial Hill, Sponsor a Flag.

http://fieldofhonor.net/

Pocatello:

Century High School – “Field of Dreams” – May 26th to 29th

Dedication Ceremony, Youth & Flag Folding Ceremony, Run to Remember, Children’s Activities, USO Show, Silent Wounds Candlelight Vigil, POW*MIA Thunder Run Tribute, Closing Ceremony.

https://www.facebook.com/pg/IdahoFieldOfHeroes

Ririe:

Mountain River Ranch – “7th Annual American hero Celebration” – May 27th, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm, FREE

Military Plane Flyover, Wagon Rides, Live Music, Car Show, Historic Military Apparel/Artillery Display, Raffles, FREE Hamburgers and Soft Drinks, 5K Run/Walk at 10 a.m.

http://www.mountainriverranch.com/