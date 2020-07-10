Melrose police investigate 'all lives matter' traffic sign: report

A Massachusetts mayor has ordered an investigation into the tampering of a traffic sign which read, in part, “All Lives Matter.”

Paul Brodeur, mayor of Melrose, shared a photo of the sign on Facebook, which had been altered to say, “THE SAFETY OF ALL LIVES MATTER.”

Melrose police opened an investigation, believing that one of its officers is behind the act as the sign appears to belong to the Melrose Police Department.

“I have ordered that it be taken down immediately and am taking steps to find out how this happened,” Brodeur wrote in a post on Facebook. “I apologize to the residents of Melrose.”

Brodeur’s statement received a mixed response on Facebook, with some claiming that there was nothing wrong with the sign while others called it a “dog whistle.”

The traffic sign was quickly altered and no longer displays the message.

“The phrase ‘All Lives Matter’ is a trigger,” Brodeur told WCVB 5. “It does not lead to an atmosphere where we can make progress, [where] we can have uncomfortable conversations and try to move it forward.”

Melrose Police Chief Michael Lyle said he was alerted to the “unfortunate and improper” wording of the sign on Wednesday, Newsweek reported.

“I am aware that the phrase ‘all lives matter’ is commonly used as a misguided counter to the Black Lives Matter movement,” Lyle said in a statement. “The sign was immediately changed and at the request of the Mayor, I launched an investigation, which is ongoing.”

Lyle further revealed that the officer had reported to him and claimed the message had not been posted with “either malicious or political intent.”

All electronic messaging on signage will now be approved by Lyle’s office prior to going live.