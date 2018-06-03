Melania Trump skipping G7, North Korea summits

First lady Melania Trump will not join her husband at the G7 summit in Quebec later this week and there are “no plans” for her to travel to Singapore to meet with North Korea’s leader later this month, a spokeswoman told Fox News late Sunday.

Mrs. Trump stayed behind Friday when President Donald Trump, and family– including his daughters, eldest son and son-in-law– went to the Camp David retreat for the weekend.

She hasn’t made a public appearance since before her five-day hospital stay in mid-May for treatment of a kidney condition the White House only described as benign.

Mrs. Trump took to Twitter last week to dispel rumors circulating about her whereabouts.

“I see the media is working overtime speculating where I am & what I’m doing,” she tweeted on May 30. “Rest assured, I’m here at the @WhiteHouse w my family, feeling great, & working hard on behalf of children & the American people!”

Stephanie Grisham, her spokeswoman, said earlier that the first lady has been meeting with staff and working on projects. Mrs. Trump is scheduled to join the president Monday in hosting a reception, closed to the press, for Gold Star families.

“She will not attend the G7 and there are no plans for her to travel to Singapore at this time,” Grisham said.

The G7 summit will be held in Quebec on Friday and Saturday. The president plans to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on June 12 in Singapore, the first leaders’ summit between two countries that are still formally at war.

