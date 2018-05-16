Melania Trump says she's 'feeling great' after kidney procedure, looking forward to return home

First lady Melania Trump tweeted Wednesday that she was “feeling great” after undergoing a kidney procedure earlier this week.

President Donald Trump’s wife tweeted thanks to her doctors at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center outside Washington, as well as “all who have send good wishes & prayers.

“I am feeling great & look forward to getting back home @WhiteHouse soon,” she added.

MELANIA TRUMP’S KIDNEY CONDITION, ‘EMBOLIZATION’ PROCEDURE EXPLAINED

The post were the first lady’s first public comments since she was hospitalized Monday for an embolization.

Trump is visiting his 48-year-old wife for the third day in a row. The 72-year-old president joked during a visit to the Capitol on Wednesday that the first lady should be the one visiting him in the hospital, not the other way around.

On Tuesday, the president said that he expected his wife to be back at the White House before the end of the week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.