Melania Trump announces expansion of her 'Be Best' initiative with focus on child welfare and drug abuse

First Lady Melania Trump marked the anniversary of her “Be Best” campaign on Tuesday by announcing the expansion of the initiative and another international trip for the president’s wife.

Mrs. Trump’s “Be Best” campaign – which she launched last year with a focus on child well-being, social media use and drug abuse – will now include children of all ages, not just babies born dependent on opioids and other addictive substances, and young mothers. The social media pillar will broaden to add online safety to the emphasis on bullying and good citizenship online.

“My hope is that together we can be the best at helping children and families find effective ways to educate themselves and become part of the solution to so many problems and issues,” she said during a speech in the White House Rose Garden. Mrs. Trump was joined by the president and several Cabinet secretaries who have worked with her and other guests.

The first lady announced that she will embark in the fall on another international trip to promote “Be Best,” but did not reveal her destination; she said the “details are still coming together.” She promoted “Be Best” on a four-country African swing last October.

Mrs. Trump said she has spent the past year listening to and learning from parents, medical professionals, teachers, leaders in the field of technology and social media and many others, and that she was ready for more. In a video reel that played before she spoke, the first lady said children have written to her with their concerns about drug abuse and online safety.

“I’m ready for all of the work that is still to be done,” she said in the video.

The first lady has traveled to 15 states to highlight programs aligned with the initiative, participated in children’s events, met with more than 30 foreign officials, attended 18 roundtables and policy briefings, and visited nine countries.

The first lady said the U.S. Agency for International Development, which partnered with her on the Africa trip, had appointed a “Be Best” ambassador, and she called on the federal government agencies that collaborate with her to follow suit.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.