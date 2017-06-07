25th annual Melaleuca Freedom Celebration announces 2017 plans

It’s been called the largest 4th of July fireworks show west of the Mississippi and officials announced on Tuesday, June 6 the official location the 2017 event.

“To safely accommodate crowds, provide spectators a better view of the show, and allow for a much larger array of pyrotechnic special effects, the 2017 Melaleuca Freedom Celebration is moving to Snake River Landing,” according to the event’s official website.

Organizers have released a map with less than a month before the 25th annual celebration.

The 2017 Melaleuca Freedom Celebration is set to be the biggest in the event’s history. Organizers say there will be double the fireworks as technicians launch over 17,000 shells into the sky, averaging 10 shells a second.

According to the official website, the Freedom Celebration is the most attended event in Idaho Falls than any other occasion during the year, which means more traffic and congestion.

“We believe that we can develop a plan to move traffic much more quickly than we were able to do in the old location,” said Melaleuca CEO Frank VanderSloot. “It will be a challenge, and I am sure we will learn a lot the first year, but I think we can do it.”