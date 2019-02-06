Meghan McCain surprised to see Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner at John McCain's funeral: report

The View co-host Meghan McCain revealed that she didn’t know Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner would attend her late father Sen. John McCain’s funeral, in which she criticized President Trump during her emotional eulogy.

McCain, 34, said she was surprised to see Trump and Kushner at the Washington National Cathedral in September for her dad, who died on Aug. 25 from brain cancer.

MEGHAN MCCAIN CALLS TRUMP ‘PATHETIC’ OVER HIS REPORTED DIG AT LATE FATHER

“I didn’t know they were coming, I didn’t know until I saw them there,” McCain said in an interview with People magazine. “I looked over and saw them and well… they got to listen to what I had to say.”

President Trump did not attend the funeral service for the war hero, with whom he had a contentious relationship. Ahead of his second State of the Union address on Tuesday night, The New York Times reported that Trump again recalled that McCain in 2017 voted “no” on an Obamacare repeal.

Trump also reportedly claimed that McCain’s final book, which was published in April 2018 and made the Times’ bestseller list, “bombed.”

McCain, in reply to the report, tweeted that Trump’s “obsession” with her father, almost six months after his death, is “pathetic and telling — even at a time when he should be focusing on his message to the American public and the state of our union — the greatness of my father’s life and legacy haunts you.”

During her father’s funeral, McCain did not mention Trump’s name, but she knocked the president with an apparent reference to his campaign slogan, saying: “The America of John McCain has no need to be made great again because America was always great.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

McCain added, in another apparent swipe at Trump, that her father’s passing represented the passing of “American greatness. The real thing, not cheap rhetoric from men who will never come near the sacrifice he gave so willingly, nor the opportunistic appropriation of those who lived lives of comfort and privilege while he suffered and served.”

Fox News’ Adam Shaw contributed to this report.