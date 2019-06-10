Meghan McCain says she feels 'slighted' as a conservative by Biden's reversal on Hyde Amendment

During a heated discourse on “The View” on Monday about Joe Biden changing his tune about the controversial Hyde Amendment, host Meghan McCain insinuated the former Vice President may have lost her support in the 2020 election.

A proponent of the measure for four decades, Biden announced on Thursday that he had changed his support of the bill, which prohibits federal funding from paying for abortions except in cases of rape, incest or a life-threatening pregnancy. Biden had defended his support of the amendment just a day prior, but told voters at a Democratic National Committee gala in Atlanta that he could no longer support it because of his belief that “health care is a right.”

McCain referred to the amendment as a “historically great compromise between pro-choicers and pro-lifers,” and argued that the former vice president is alienating a moderate base which could be crucial for the 2020 presidential election.

“I think flip-flopping on something like this, I actually was surprised by it because he’s filling the moderate compromise lane as the candidate, and you’re not going to out-progressive progressives,” she said.

‘VIEW’ HOST JOY BEHAR CLASHES WISH MEGHAN MCCAIN, PUSHES BACK ON FAR-LEFT LABEL: I’M FOR ‘COMMON SENSE’

“I feel slighted as a conservative, and I feel slighted as someone who was open to him being president, and I think that it’s a dangerous lane for him to take to go super far left,” she continued.

She went on to have a terse interaction with political commentator Ana Navarro, who expanded on Biden’s decision by discussing the fact that he was confronted by his strategist Symone D. Sanders, who explained that the amendment is particularly harmful for poor women and women of color.

“The idea that all women of color are pro-choice – it’s a 50/50 issue,” McCain argued.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It was a particularly combative episode for McCain, who also argued with host Whoopi Goldberg as she was making closing remarks about Alabama abortion laws later on in the show.

“I don’t get to talk? Just wondering if I can say something,” she asked before Goldberg said the show needed to go to commercial.