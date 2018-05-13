Meghan McCain says aide who allegedly mocked her dad has not apologized publicly

Meghan McCain on Sunday said the White House aide who allegedly mocked her father’s brain cancer has yet to apologize publically.

Kelly Sadler, a White House communications official, was reportedly overheard talking about Sen. John McCain’s opposition to President Donald Trump’s pick to lead the CIA. She reportedly said, “It doesn’t matter, he’s dying anyway.”

McCain was diagnosed with a deadly from a brain cancer. His daughter was on ABC News on Sunday and said Sadler apologized for the remark.

“When I had a conversation with Kelly, I asked her to publicly apologize and she said she would,” she told ABC News. “I have not spoken to her since and I assume that it will never come.”

The co-host of ABC’s “The View” suggested Friday that the aide should be fired from her position over the comment. “I don’t understand what kind of environment you’re working in when that would be acceptable and then you could come to work the next day and still have a job,” she said on the show. “And that’s all I have to say about it.”

The White House communications team is facing intense scrutiny after the comments were leaked to the media.

Press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders didn’t address the topic during a briefing on Friday.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-SC., and other lawmakers have criticized the remark, saying it was a “pretty disgusting thing to say” and noted “if it was a joke, it was a terrible joke.”

Sanders slammed her personnel in a meeting on Friday, according to Axios, saying “I am sure this conversation is going to leak, too. And that’s just disgusting.”