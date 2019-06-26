Meghan McCain calls Tulsi Gabbard 'the most composed and authentic' in first Dem debate

Meghan McCain complimented 2020 presidential hopeful Tulsi Gabbard’s performance in the first Democratic debate Wednesday night in Miami, describing the congresswoman from Hawaii as “the most composed and authentic” of the evening’s 10 candidates.

McCain, a co-host of “The View” who is known for her Republican and conservative outlooks, praised Gabbard on Twitter but the tweet was initially removed from her account.

TULSI GABBARD CLASHES WITH TIM RYAN OVER AFGHANISTAN, SAYS STAYING INVOLVED IN COUNTRY IS ‘UNACCEPTABLE’

“Tulsi and I literally couldn’t disagree on more (and she fundraised off of my name for calling her out on her relationship with Assad) BUT so far she’s coming across the most composed and authentic,” McCain wrote.

Gabbard’s sister, Vrindavan, who was running the candidate’s Twitter page during the debate, posted a screenshot of McCain’s tweet. Vrindavan said McCain, “displayed a moment of courage to tweet this out before deleting it. Tulsi’s lived a lifetime of courage – and she won’t cave to establishment pressure.”

“Didn’t mean to delete,” McCain responded. “We disagree on everything but you did well in the debate.” She then reposted the original tweet to her official page.

During Wednesday’s debate, Gabbard spoke of her time serving in Iraq as a member of the Hawaii Army National Guard and said President Trump’s “chickenhawk” Cabinet has drawn the U.S. “to the brink of war with Iran.”

She also called U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan’s comments on Afghanistan “unacceptable” after the Ohio Democrat said the U.S. military needs to be more “engaged” in the war effort there.

“Is that what you will tell the parents of those two soldiers who were just killed in Afghanistan?” she said. “‘Well, we just have to be engaged.’ As a soldier, I will tell you, that answer is unacceptable. We have to bring our troops home from Afghanistan. We are in a place in Afghanistan where we have lost so many lives. We’ve spent so much money.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Other candidates participating Wednesday were Bill de Blasio, Julián Castro, Cory Booker, Elizabeth Warren, Beto O’Rourke, Amy Klobuchar, Jay Inslee and John Delaney.

Ten more candidates — including frontrunner Joe Biden — are set to debate Thursday night. Four candidates were not invited.