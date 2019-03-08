Meghan McCain accuses Jewish artist of anti-Semitism after mocking her comments on Omar

Meghan McCain has accused a Jewish cartoonist of anti-Semitism after he drew an unflattering cartoon of her crying in response to Rep. Ilhan Omar’s controversial comments about Israel.

“This is one of the most anti-Semitic things I’ve ever seen. Also, this reveals so much more about you than it does me,” McCain tweeted in response to a tweet Valley made featuring the cartoon.

Eli Valley’s cartoon featured McCain crying while wearing a cross and surrounded by Jewish artifacts.

Valley responded to “View” co-host’s tweet by tweeting another cartoon featuring Omar and asking her to share it.

REP. OMAR SLAMS FORMER PRESIDENT OBAMA’S ‘HOPE AND CHANGE’

Thursday on “The View,” McCain became emotional while talking about Omar’s comments regarding Israel, which critics have deemed anti-Semitic.

“Just because I don’t technically have Jewish family that are related to me doesn’t mean that I don’t take this seriously and it is very dangerous, very dangerous and I think we collectively as Americans on both sides – what Ilhan Omar is saying is very scary to me,” McCain said with her voice cracking.

On Friday, Omar, D-Minn., retweeted a response to McCain’s comments attacking her late father, Arizona Sen. John McCain.

Meghan McCain responded, saying the retweet was beneath her.

“.@IlhanMN retweeting trash like this is beneath a sitting member of Congress, as is her blatantly anti-Semitic rhetoric. The Democratic Party looking the other way only helps Trump’s re-election efforts in 2020…,” McCain tweeted.

Thursday Congress voted on a resolution condemning hate speech. The resolution was originally intended to condemn anti-Semitism and was thought to be aimed at Omar.

MEGHAN McCAIN SLAMS REP. ILHAN OMAR’S ‘BLATANTLY ANTI-SEMITIC RHETORIC’ AMID BITTER TWITTER SPAT

Democrats ultimately included other forms of hate including Islamophobia, deciding not to single out Omar.

“Today is historic on many fronts. It’s the first time we have voted on a resolution condemning Anti-Muslim bigotry in our nation’s history. Anti-Muslim crimes have increased 99 percent from 2014-2016 and are still on the rise,” Omar, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich. and Rep. Andre Carson, D-Ind. said in a joint statement. “We are tremendously proud to be part of a body that has put forth a condemnation of all forms of bigotry including anti-Semitism, racism, and white supremacy.”