Mega Millions jackpot surges to $868M, making it second-largest in U.S. history

The U.S. Mega Millions jackpot swelled to $868 million early Wednesday, making it the second-largest lottery grand prize in U.S. history and the largest-ever Mega Millions reward.

The next drawing will be Friday.

No winning lottery tickets were sold for Tuesday’s draw, Mega Millions officials said. The numbers for Tuesday night’s estimated $667 million grand prize were 3, 45, 49, 61, 69 and Mega Ball 9.

In 2016, there was a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot, according to Reuters.

The last winner for the top Mega Millions prize was on July 24, when a group of California office workers won the $543 million jackpot.

It costs $2 to play the game and the odds of winning aren’t in your favor. The chance of matching all six numbers and taking home the grand prize is one in 302.5 million, while the odds of winning any Mega Millions prize are one in 24, Reuters reported.

Mega Millions is played in 44 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The Assocaited Press contributed to this report.