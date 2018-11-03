Mega Millions jackpot rises after no winner declared

November 3, 2018 KID News National News

The Mega Millions jackpot has risen after no winner was declared on Friday night.

No one was the winner of the $52 million jackpot. The next drawing will be on Tuesday and the jackpot was expected to rise to $70 million, MLive reported.

The numbers that were drawn on Friday were: 3, 23, 28, 46 and 62. The mega ball was 16 and the megaplier was 2.

Mega Millions is played in 44 states as well as Washington, D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Last month, a winning ticket was sold in South Carolina for the $1.6 billion Mega Millions lottery, the largest jackpot in the history of the game. Also last month, two winning tickets were sold in a Powerball drawing to win a $689 million jackpot, the fourth-largest grand prize ever in U.S. history.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.