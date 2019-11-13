Meet Steve Castor, the attorney handling questioning for GOP during impeachment hearings

Congressional hearings are known for being platforms for lawmakers from both parties to have their voices heard while directly questioning witnesses — but the public hearings in the impeachment inquiry of President Trump, beginning Wednesday morning, will feature attorneys doing some of the heavy lifting in that regard.

Steve Castor, House Intelligence Committee Counsel for the minority, will ask questions on behalf of the GOP. Castor was brought over from the House Oversight Committee by Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, who recently joined the Intelligence Committee.

Castor is expected to handle the lion’s share of the opening questioning for Republicans on the committee. He and ranking member Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., will have 45 minutes to question the witnesses.

A 14-year veteran of the House Oversight Committee, Castor was involved in questioning witnesses during the Benghazi investigation and the IRS targeting scandal. He also asked questions during the closed-door sessions at the beginning of the impeachment inquiry.

Castor earned his law degree from George Washington University and was a litigation attorney in Washington, D.C. and Philadelphia before getting into government work, according to a bio on the website of the Federalist Society, where he is listed as a contributor.

On the other side of the aisle, Democrats will have former federal prosecutor Daniel Goldman and Daniel Noble questioning witnesses. Goldman was an assistant U.S. attorney with the Southern District of New York from 2007 to 2017. During his time with the SDNY, Goldman prosecuted defendants linked to Russian organized crime and a leader of the Genovese Crime Family, according to a bio for the Brennan Center for Justice, where Goldman has served as a fellow.

A Stanford Law graduate, Goldman spent time as a legal analyst for MSNBC during a short departure from government work, and stopped working for the cable network in early 2019 when he joined the House Intelligence Committee’s staff as senior adviser and director of investigations for the majority.

Goldman also handled questioning during the closed-door sessions of the inquiry.

Noble is also an SDNY alum who has prosecuted fraud and cybercrimes cases, and has worked alongside Goldman during their time there.

While these attorneys are expected to be featured players, committee members will have five minutes each to question during the latter portion of the hearings as well.

