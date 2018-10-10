Medieval re-enactor dies after own spear accidentally stabs him: report

A re-enactor of medieval events died on Saturday after he apparently impaled himself with his own lance during a performance.

Peter Barclay, 53, was competing at an equestrian event in Kentucky when his spear hit the ground while he was trying to hit a paper plane on the ground, WRC-TV reported. The lance reportedly flipped before stabbing him in the chest.

Barclay was identified by the Society for Creative Anachronism (ACA) — the organization which hosted the equestrian game — as the society’s marshal, “Master Terafan Greydragon.”

He was a “brother in arms to many of us [and] lost his life in the pursuit of our game,” the group wrote on Facebook.

The organization stated they’re conducting an investigation into the death “to determine what might have led up to the accident, and what specific measures should be taken to ensure that this does not occur again.”