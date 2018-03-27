Media watchdog: 2 Indian reporters killed in attacks

Two Indian journalists have been killed in separate hit-and-run incidents that rights groups and their families describe as deliberate attacks.

Reporters Without Borders said Tuesday that reporter Navin Nischal was killed Sunday evening when an SUV rammed the motorcycle that he was riding with a colleague.

Police have arrested the SUV’s driver, a former village headman in the eastern state of Bihar who had argued with Nischal earlier in the day.

On Monday, reporter Sandeep Sharma was killed in Madhya Pradesh state. He had been investigating illegal sand mining in the region.

A video of that attack shows a truck swerving sharply to ram Sharma’s motorcycle, running him over and driving off.

No one has been arrested in that attack.