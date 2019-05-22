Media 'taking cues' from Democratic Party, especially Pelosi, Joe Concha says

The new catchphrase in the mainstream media this week is “cover-up,” and it comes from the mouths of Democratic lawmakers, according to Joe Concha.

Concha made the claim Wednesday on “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” comparing the term to other phrases used by the media that appear to come from the Democratic Party.

“I think you’re seeing a pattern here,” Concha, The Hill media reporter, said. “Back in January, the term ‘manufactured crisis’ was used to talk about what was going on at the U.S. southern border.”

He said after the phrase was used by top Democrats, it was repeated in the media “dozens upon dozens of times.”

“It just seems to be that people are taking their cues from one party in this business and not the other, particularly from Pelosi.”

Concha added the repetition came, “not just from one network, but different networks, different anchors, or pundits, or guests.”

Concha pointed to a study by the Media Research Center that recorded the term “constitutional crisis” being uttered by the press 386 times.

“And now, here we are with ‘cover-up’ and that will be the next new ‘constitutional crisis’ as far as terms that we hear over and over again as if its an echo chamber.”