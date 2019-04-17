Media not ready to give up collusion narrative despite what Mueller report may say: conservative columnist

The mainstream media isn’t ready to give up the Russia collusion narrative even if the looming release of Robert Mueller’s report won’t contain anything damaging to President Trump.

That’s according to Gary Abernathy, a contributing columnist for The Washington Post, who penned an piece titled “Admit it: Fox News has been right all along.”

The piece, published Monday, argued that while liberal networks seemingly got the Russia story wrong, they are unlikely to give up even when the report is published on Thursday.

“I have been critical of president trump. There are a lot of issues that the Democrats and those who don’t like Trump can go after him on in 2020. And rightfully so. Legitimate political questions,” Abernathy said on “Fox & Friends.“

“But, Russian collusion, that’s done. I’m interested to see the Mueller report tomorrow. That’s going to be interesting reading. But we know the bottom line conclusion,” he said, noting that Attorney General William Barr announced that there was no collusion.

Abernathy said he was prompted to write the column after the media flipped on the credibility of Barr after his summary of the Mueller report was released.

“Ever since he did the summary on the Mueller report, you see people accusing him of being Donald Trump’s toady and now all of the sudden the 68-year-old career professional has become a political animal trying to protect the president,” he said.

“Frankly the facts don’t back that up. That’s ridiculous. I said all along when the report comes out you will not see any daylight between Barr, Rosenstein or Mueller on what the conclusions are.”

Abernathy concluded that the mainstream media networks aren’t ready to give up on covering the Russia collusion angle as they heavily invested in it since Trump’s election.

“They have invested a lot of time in the Russian collusion narrative and just not ready to give it up,” the columnist said. “Again, if there was something here, that would be understandable.”

“I’m anxious to seat the Mueller report because I think a lot of people who think it’s going to – they are going to find something there to call a bombshell revelation, I really expect the Mueller report to even go further in explaining point by point why all these little meetings and all these little, you know, dots that didn’t connect, you know, why they didn’t connect,” he added.

“I think the Mueller report will do a really good service to explain why that — and, you know, why they didn’t conclude collusion happened.”