Meadows to resign from Congress this afternoon, officially starts as Trump's chief of staff tomorrow

Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., is planning to resign from Congress on Monday afternoon and will begin as President Trump’s new White House chief of staff Tuesday, a Meadows aide told Fox News.

Trump tapped Meadows as chief of staff earlier this month.

TRUMP TAPS MEADOWS AS WHITE HOUSE CHIEF OF STAFF

“I am pleased to announce that Congressman Mark Meadows will become White House Chief of Staff. I have long known and worked with Mark, and the relationship is a very good one,” Trump tweeted March 6.

Meadows, who has served in Congress since 2013, said in December that he would not seek reelection after his current term. He replaces Mick Mulvaney, who has been the acting White House chief of staff since January 2019, replacing Gen. John Kelly.

Trump has said that Mulvaney will become the U.S. special envoy for Northern Ireland.

Earlier this month, Meadows said he was going into a self-imposed 14-day quarantine due to fear that he could have had contact with an attendee of the Conservative Political Action Conference who had been diagnosed with coronavirus. Meadows has not exhibited any symptoms for COVID-19 and has tested negative.

Fox News’ Brooke Singman contributed to this report.