Meadows to Ocasio-Cortez: Congress isn't 'just sitting around eating bonbons'

Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., reportedly butted heads with freshman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., on Tuesday.

The clash came at the first gathering of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform in the 116th Congress, which is led by Chairman Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., Bloomberg reported.

Meadows and fellow GOP lawmakers were trying to persuade Cummings to provide upward of three days’ notice — ideally, five days — for Democratic lawyers’ questioning of witnesses so members could sit in, the outlet said.

Five days’ notice was reportedly seen by some as more ideal, to better accommodate members who don’t reside near the nation’s capital.

Ocasio-Cortez chimed in to say she didn’t “believe we need five days” as long as members were effectively carrying out their jobs, Bloomberg said.

Meadows reportedly addressed Cummings in his reply.

“Mr. Chairman, I can tell you on all of this at this particular point, we’re all wanting to cooperate,” Meadows said. “Sometimes our schedules, you know, we’re not just sitting around eating bonbons, waiting for the call of anybody.”

The freshman lawmaker went on to wonder if Republicans previously allowed for similar notice when they sat at the helm of the committee, to which Cummings replied, “No,” Bloomberg reported.

The committee chairman reportedly said he’d do what he could to give lawmakers the notice Meadows sought, while noting that this might not always be feasible.

On another matter, during a recess of the House Oversight Committee Hearing on Tuesday, Fox News Correspondent Peter Doocy asked Ocasio-Cortez whether she supported the proposal from California Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris — who recently announced her 2020 bid for the White House — to eliminate private insurance companies. While speaking at a town hall Monday night, Harris vowed to scrap all private health care insurance for approximately 150 million Americans if she was elected president.

“I think that’s the direction that we absolutely need to go in,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “I think one of the things that we’re hearing right here in our, that we’re really discovering in our hearings is that we — the real issue with our health care system is that we’re trying to have it both ways. We’re trying to have half a free market system, half a more public system. And it is in the half-commitments that our systems are breaking down.”

Fox News’ Peter Doocy and Gregg Re contributed to this report.