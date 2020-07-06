McDonald’s teen employee hit by car after wrong order dispute

A Georgia McDonald’s employee was hospitalized Monday after an order went wrong.

DeKalb County police responded to a call around 3 a.m. at the 2077 N. Decatur Road location, referencing a teenage employee being struck with a car. The female worker, who remains in critical condition, was apparently hit by a driver who claimed their order was incorrect.

No suspects have yet been identified, but an investigation ongoing, police said.

In a statement to 11Alive, Lulo Mattei, the McDonald’s owner-operator, said the restaurant’s employees are “saddened by the incident that happened at our restaurant and are fully cooperating with the DeKalb County Police on this active investigation. Our biggest priority is always the safety and well-being of our employees and customers at our restaurants.”