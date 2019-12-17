McConnell rips Schumer impeachment demands, vows not to pursue ‘fishing expedition’

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell struck back Tuesday at his Democratic counterpart’s calls for an in-depth impeachment trial featuring multiple new witnesses, dismissing the push as a “fishing expedition” that would set a “nightmarish precedent.”

“The Senate is meant to act as judge and jury, to hear a trial, not to re-run the entire fact-finding investigation because angry partisans rushed sloppily through it,” he said on the Senate floor.

In a recent letter, Schumer had called for the Senate to subpoena new documents and call witnesses who had been blocked by the White House during the impeachment inquiry on the House side. McConnell claimed that such investigative steps, though, were part of the House role — not a mission for the Senate.

