McConnell announces he will award Chief Justice Roberts the 'Golden Gavel'

Just after the Senate voted to acquit President Trump of both articles of impeachment, Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced he would be awarding a “Golden Gavel” to Chief Justice John Roberts for his time spent presiding over the trial.

The Golden Gavel Award has been used since the late 1960s to acknowledge the services of those who preside over the Senate for 100 hours during any given session. It is usually awarded to freshman senators after they have spent hours presiding over the Senate, learning about Senate floor procedure.

Although the Golden Gavel is actually a brass gavel, some senators have enjoyed the mark of distinction so much that they sit through hundreds of hours to take home two gavels. After the conclusion of the five-week impeachment trial of President Clinton in 1999, the majority leader presented Chief Justice William Rehnquist with a Golden Gavel for his time spent presiding over the trial.

Chief Justice Roberts spent weeks presiding over the Senate as it heard from House managers and White House lawyers before the chamber voted to not hear further from witnesses and ultimately to acquit President Trump on both articles of impeachment.

Trump was acquited on Article 1, abuse of power, in a 48 guilty, 52 not guilty vote and Article 2, obstruction of congress, in a 47 guilty, 53 not guity vote. Sen. Mitt Romney, R.-Utah, was the only senator who did not vote along party lines. He voted “guilty” for the first article and “not guilty” for the second.

Fox News’ Chad Pergram contributed to this report.