McCaskill, Hawley easily win Missouri primaries to set up key Senate showdown

Democratic U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill and Republican Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley were projected to easily defeat their primary opponents Tuesday night to set up a key race in the battle for control of the U.S. Senate this November.

McCaskill, who is seeking a third term, received 84 percent of the vote in defeating six other little-known Democrats. Hawley garnered 60 percent of the vote in defeating nine other Republicans, including one-time Libertarian Party presidential candidate Austin Petersen.

Republicans have placed Missouri high on their list of potential Senate pickups in what is expected to be a challenging midterm environment. President Trump won the state by 19 percentage points in the 2016 election and Republicans control every statewide elected office except the auditor’s office and have supermajority control of the state House and Senate.

Hawley is throwing his support behind Trump, who has heaped praise on the candidate and attended multiple fundraisers for him. On Monday, he tweeted that Trump “asked me to take back this Senate seat for Missourians,” and Hawley pledged that he would.

McCaskill often cites the more than 50 town halls she held since 2017 in rural areas of the state where support for the president is strong. She’s campaigning on issues that could play to both Republicans and Democrats, including health care and high drug costs. She has clashed with the president on trade and some other issues, but she also touts areas of agreement with the administration and other Republicans.

Hawley has attempted to paint McCaskill as a liberal obstructionist, citing her vote against Justice Neil Gorsuch as an example, as well as an out-of-touch elitist. Ads by his campaign and outside groups slammed her for flying on a private plane to some stops on a recent tour of the state in her RV.

Democratic criticism of Hawley has centered on him joining a lawsuit as attorney general against ObamaCare. He has drawn criticism for campaigning against climbing political ladders, then entering the Senate race shortly after taking office as attorney general.

He’s also faced pushback over allegations of corruption related to a top donor to his attorney general campaign. The Democratic Senate Majority PAC has run multiple ads accusing him of refusing to investigate, although the attorney general’s office does not have initial jurisdiction in such cases.

Democrats also have attempted to tie Hawley to the state’s Republican former Gov. Eric Greitens, who resigned amid political and personal scandal as lawmakers considered impeaching him. Although Hawley publicly called for Greitens to step down, Democrats say he took too long to act and didn’t do enough to investigate.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.