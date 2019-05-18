Mayor AOC? New York newspaper floats idea of congresswoman succeeding de Blasio

If New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio succeeds in his just-announced quest to win the White House in 2020, that would leave a vacancy in the tough job of leading America’s largest city.

One local newspaper thinks it has spotted the perfect candidate to succeed de Blasio: U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

In a recent editorial, the New York Sun argues that the freshman Democratic congresswoman from the Bronx (whose 14th Congressional District also represents part of Queens) might find the House of Representatives an unpleasant place if the GOP recaptures the chamber in 2020 – and would perhaps appreciate a chance to come home from Washington.

In a Republican-controlled House, the Sun argues, Ocasio-Cortez would be “faced with the interminable drudgery of being without seniority and in a minority.”

Running for mayor of New York, however, might “look attractive to the young firebrand with a … quick wit and taste for the limelight,” the Sun wrote.

The Sun’s suggestion comes just as de Blasio – now in his second term – is facing much ridicule over his presidential aspirations, with 76 percent of city residents saying he should not run, according to a recent Quinnipiac University poll.

But the Sun ends its editorial with a bit of intrigue.

A suggested mayoral run by AOC might fail, the newspaper suggests, if local Republicans “were to discover a high-spirited millennial with Republican principles to take her on.”

Does the Sun have a particular Republican in mind? The editorial doesn’t say.