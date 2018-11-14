May says UK Cabinet backs Brexit deal amid wide opposition

British Prime Minister Theresa May said Wednesday that her Cabinet supported a draft agreement laying out the terms of Great Britain’s divorce from the European Union, setting the stage for a battle royale within her Conservative Party and the House of Commons.

“This is a decisive step which allows us to move on and finalize the deal in the days ahead,” said May, who spoke in front of 10 Downing Street following a five-hour Cabinet meeting. “I firmly believe, with my head and my heart that this is a decision which is in the best interests of the United Kingdom,” she said.

May referred to her Cabinet’s support as a “collective agreement,” but multiple reports indicated that at least 10 Cabinet ministers spoke against the deal. That’s a worrying indicator for May, who will likely require support from opposition Labour members of Parliament to win final approval of the agreement.

Pro-Brexit lawmakers in May’s Conservative Party say the agreement will leave Britain tethered to the EU after it departs and unable to forge an independent trade policy.

Former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, who resigned earlier this year amid disagreements with May about Brexit strategy, told ITV News Wednesday that the draft agreement was “vassal state stuff.”

“We are going to be kept in a kind of economic and political captivity, unable to shape EU legislation and regulation, but having to accept it,” Johnson said. ” … I cannot see how, in a month of Sundays, that can be acceptable to anybody who campaigned for Brexit. I can’t see how it would be acceptable to anybody who believes in self-government for this country, let alone the Union between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.”

Nigel Farage, former leader of the pro-Brexit UK Independence Party (UKIP) tweeted Thursday evening: “Any cabinet member who is a genuine Brexiteer must now resign or never be trusted again, this is the worst deal in history.”

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, who opposed the 2016 referendum to leave the EU, said the proposed deal “would be a bad one for Scotland, taking us out of a single market eight times the size of the UK market alone and posing a huge threat to jobs, investment and living standards

May’s supporters argue that the deal is the best on offer, and the alternatives are a chaotic “no-deal” Brexit that would cause massive disruption to people and businesses or a general election that could see the Conservative government replaced by Labour, making far-left leader Jeremy Corbyn Prime Minister.

Former Foreign Secretary William Hague warned “ardent Brexiteers” that if they shoot down May’s deal, it could lead to a change of government and a new referendum and “Brexit might never happen at all.”

In addition to Parliament, leaders of the 28-nation EU must also approve the deal. Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said EU leaders had penciled in a Nov. 25 Brexit summit to discuss the deal — though he cautioned nothing was guaranteed and much could still go wrong.

The main obstacle to a withdrawal agreement has long been how to ensure there are no customs posts or other checks along the border between the U.K.’s Northern Ireland and EU member Ireland after Brexit. Britain and the EU agree that there must be no barriers that could disrupt businesses and residents on either side of the border and undermine Northern Ireland’s hard-won peace process.

The proposed solution involves a common customs arrangement for the U.K. and the EU, to eliminate the need for border checks, with some provisions that are specific to Northern Ireland.

The solution is intended to be temporary, but pro-Brexit politicians in Britain fear it may become permanent.

Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party, which props up May’s minority government, said it would oppose any deal that leaves Northern Ireland subject to different rules to the rest of the U.K. after Brexit.

“We could not as unionists support a deal that broke up the United Kingdom,” DUP leader Arlene Foster said.

Sophie in ‘t Veld, a Dutch member of the European Parliament who is deputy to the legislature’s Brexit chief Guy Verhofstadt, said the real problem during the negotiations “lies within the U.K.” because Britain doesn’t know what relationship it wants with the EU.

“That is the real problem, because if the U.K. had a single agreed line, backed by the majority of parties and the majority of MPs, then the whole situation would not be so unclear,” she said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.