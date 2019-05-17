Maxine Waters' leadership of House hearing 'a travesty,' panel's top Republican says

Tensions between House Financial Services Committee Chairwoman Maxine Waters, D-Calif., and ranking member Rep. Patrick McHenry, R.-N.C., reportedly overflowed Thursday during a hearing with bank regulators.

Waters abruptly ended the nearly three-and-a-half hour session with little warning, Republicans complained, while McHenry and at least one Democrat still wanted to ask questions, Politico reported.

Waters rebuffed McHenry’s request for more time, saying she wanted to keep her time commitment to the bank regulators, the Washington Examiner reported.

“If a mistake was made and you were not notified, we will deal with that later,” she said.

“This is a travesty the way you’ve handled this,” McHenry shot back at Waters after she refused his attempt for a parliamentary inquiry.

McHenry and other Republicans say Waters’ behavior is part of a pattern, although the two have expressed their hopes of bipartisanship on several issues, including the reauthorization of the National Flood Insurance Program, according to Politico.

Another example of Republicans’ frustration with Waters was her scuffle with Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin last month when he tried to leave a hearing early to meet with a foreign dignitary.

McHenry said he isn’t in Congress to have “frivolous” fights that happen on other committees. “That hearing could have ended in a much better way with an understanding going forward that the rules will be followed,” he said.

“The unfortunate thing is,” he told the Washington Examiner, “while I’ve had a good working relationship with Chairwoman Waters, I think she’s been given horrible advice as it pertains to the law and parliamentary procedure.”

“I am committed to continuing to provide productive leadership, and I and my experienced and committed staff will continue to work with Mr. McHenry and his staff,” Waters said through a spokesperson. “None of us have time for squabbling. The issues we are dealing with are much too important to be diverted into distraction and finger-pointing.”

Democrats had similar complaints when the committee was controlled by Republicans.