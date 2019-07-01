Matt Gaetz: Mueller hearing will reveal 'oceans of bias,' but no collusion

Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s upcoming hearing on Capitol Hill will reveal multiple instances of bias but no collusion between President Trump and Russia, according to Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.

Mueller should answer questions about former FBI Agent Peter Strzok and DOJ lawyer Lisa Page, Gaetz said Monday on “Hannity.”

“When Robert Mueller leaves Capitol Hill, I think the American people will see that there was no collusion and there was oceans of bias,” he said.

“I think bias will be the word of the day – from the assembly of the Mueller team, to his handlings and dealings with Peter Strzok and Lisa Page.

ROBERT MUELLER AGREES TO TESTIFY BEFORE HOUSE LAWMAKERS JULY 17 AFTER SUBPOENA, NADLER AND SCHIFF ANNOUNCE

“Let’s remember that Robert Mueller had to fire those people from his team. But, when I questioned Peter Strzok about his interactions with Mueller when he was fired, I was shocked at the lack of curiosity in Robert Mueller. Robert Mueller never asked what Peter Strzok meant by the insurance policy.”

Gaetz alluded to the contents of text messages between Strzok and Page, his mistress at the time, that apparently mentioned an “insurance policy” against then-candidate Donald Trump being elected president.

The congressman also claimed Mueller did not thoroughly question Strzok at times when he should have.

“You don’t see any questions from Mueller to Strzok about what Peter Strzok meant when he said there was ‘no way that they would ever let Donald Trump become president,'” he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“So, if Mueller didn’t have those questions for Strzok, we will certainly have those questions for Mueller.”

During her interview with the House Judiciary Committee in July 2018, Page was questioned at length about the “insurance policy” text — and essentially confirmed it referred to the Russia investigation while explaining that officials were proceeding with caution, concerned about the implications of the case while not wanting to go at “total breakneck speed” and risk burning sources as they presumed Trump wouldn’t be elected anyway.

Fox News’ Brooke Singman contributed to this report.