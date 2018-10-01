Matilda, Trump face off in new statue display commemorating 30th anniversary of children's book

The image of a beloved children’s book character is being used to confront President Trump.

Two newly erected statues depicting Roald Dahl’s Matilda and Trump have been set up in Great Missenden, England — where the late author once lived — to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the popular book, The Independent reports.

The Matilda statue shows the young girl wearing a dress with her hands on her hips. Trump, facing her, appears to bend over with his mouth pursed and tie dangling.

“Matilda” was originally published on Oct. 1, 1988, and focuses on a young girl with special powers who faces off against her headmistress, Miss Agatha Trunchbull.

In a survey, the Roald Dahl Story Company quizzed people on who they felt Matilda would challenge if the character existed in the present day, the Independent explains.

Forty-two percent of respondents reportedly said Trump, while 21 percent said U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May and 16 percent said Piers Morgan, per the newspaper.

“Matilda demonstrates that it’s possible for anyone, no matter how small and powerless they feel, to defeat the Trunchbulls in their own lives – a message that feels more relevant today than it did 30-years-ago,” the Roald Dahl Story Company’s Bernie Hall told the paper in a statement.

Twiter users reacted to the display online – with several praising the move.

“Love this!!!” one person wrote.

Another echoed, “Fantastic!”

“That’s a pretty good comparison. I like it! #Matilda” someone else wrote.

But not everyone seemed to support the installation.

“If they want to celebrate Matilda great,” one critic said. “But don’t try to mock President Trump.”

“LEAVE MATILDA ALONE like could you not just let her be great and have a statue for herself???? also she’s BRITISH,” one woman wrote.

“How much money was spent on this stupid idea,” another user wondered.

The survey looked at who Matilda’s potential friends could be, too.

The top three picks were Emma Watson, Meghan Markle and Ed Sheeran, who had 24, 14 and 9 percent of the vote, respectively, The Telegraph reports.