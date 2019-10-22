Massive search for missing West Point cadet includes 130 additional military police

The widespread search for a missing cadet at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point continued Tuesday as 130 soldiers from the 23rd Military Police Company at Fort Drum, N.Y., arrived to help with the ground search, officials said.

The Class of 2021 cadet, whose name has not been released, and an M4 rifle have been unaccounted for since Friday at 5:30 p.m. after the cadet failed to report for a scheduled military skills competition, the academy said.

“There is no indication the cadet poses a threat to the public, but he may be a danger to himself,” West Point officials said. They don’t believe the cadet has any magazines or ammunition.

More than 2,000 acres of the West Point garrison have been searched by soldiers and other agencies, including New York State Police and the Coast Guard.

Military and police helicopters are conducting aerial sweeps using “Forward-Looking Infrared Radar” and drones. State police dive teams are searching the Hudson River, as well as lakes and ponds on the West Point campus, according to officials. Railroad police have also provided three working dogs to search along the tracks adjacent to the academy, which is located about 50 miles north of New York City.

When the cadet failed to show up for the military skills competition, fellow cadets “immediately started to search for their missing teammate” before military police were notified, triggering a massive probe of the base at 1 a.m. Saturday that has continued since.

“I want to thank the local and state law enforcement agencies and emergency services for their tireless support,” Academy Superintendent Lt. Gen. Darryl Williams said. “We will continue to search with all means possible, on and off West Point. Safely locating the cadet remains our focus and number one priority.”

The academy said it’s operating under normal conditions with an “increased force protection status.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Point Military Police at 845-938-3333.

Fox News’ Lucas Tomlinson and Travis Fedschun contributed to this report.