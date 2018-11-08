Massive police response after reports of shooting at California nightclub

Authorities in Ventura County, Calif., late Wednesday responded to reports of a mass shooting at a nightclub hosting a college event, reports said.

Police said multiple injuries were reported at the Borderline Bar & Grill, a popular nightclub in Thousand Oaks during a College Country event. No immediate information was available on the possible number of victims.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the suspect was caught.

Live video posted by KABC-TV of Los Angeles showed aerial footage of armed officers entering the nightclub and numerous police vehicles outside.