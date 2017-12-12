Massive Montana ranch owned by Mars candy heir is sold

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) – One of the largest Montana ranches owned by the late Mars Inc. co-president has been sold.



The Billings Gazette reports Heal Holdings LLC purchased the 187-square mile (484-square kilometer) Diamond Cross Ranch on Dec. 1.



The asking price for ranch – located in Birney in southeastern Montana – was $64.8 million.



According to Florida’s secretary of state’s office, Heal Holdings is a limited liability company.



The Diamond Cross Ranch was assembled by Mars candy heir Forrest Mars Jr. who died in July 2016 in Sheridan, Wyoming at age 84.



The ranch went on sale in March.



Century 21 BJH Real Estate Agent Bruce Garber says the ranch was likely bought quickly because of its large size.