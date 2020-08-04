Massive explosion shakes Lebanon's capital

August 4, 2020 KID News World News

A massive explosion shook Lebanon’s capital Beirut on Tuesday wounding a number of people and causing widespread damage.

The afternoon blast shook several parts of the capital and thick smoke billowed from the city center. Residents reported windows being blown out and ceilings dropping in.

The explosion appeared to be centered around Beirut’s port and caused wide-scale destruction and shattered windows miles away.

A picture shows the scene of an explosion in Beirut on August 4, 2020. (Photo by Anwar Amro/AFP via Getty Images)

An Associated Press photographer near the port witnessed people wounded on the ground and widespread destruction in central Beirut. Some local televisions stations reported the blast originated inside an area where firecrackers were stored.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 