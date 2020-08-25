'Massive demonstration' for Breonna Taylor set for Louisville, reports say

A “massive demonstration” is reportedly set to unfold in Louisville Tuesday to draw attention to the death of Breonna Taylor, the aspiring Black nurse who was killed in a police-involved shooting earlier this year.

The gathering is being organized by Until Freedom, the New York-based social justice organization behind the sit-in at Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s house in mid-July that resulted in 87 arrests, according to the Louisville Courier Journal.

The “massive demonstration” today will nonviolently “escalate the urgent call for justice for Breonna Taylor and the Louisville community,” the newspaper quoted the organization as saying in a press release.

KENOSHA RIOTERS TARGET CAR DEALERSHIPS, OTHER BUSINESSES IN SECOND NIGHT OF UNREST

The Louisville Metro Police Department, meanwhile, has declared that all personnel will be available for duty.

Protesters are expected to gather at South Central Park in the early afternoon before marching over to the police department’s training academy, the Louisville Courier Journal reports.

Taylor, a 26-year-old former EMT and aspiring nurse, died after law enforcement executed a no-knock warrant at her apartment as part of a narcotics investigation on March 13.

The FBI announced in May that it had launched a probe into the shooting after Taylor’s family filed a lawsuit, accusing officers of firing more than 20 shots in total inside her home.

Taylor was shot eight times. The warrant to search her home was in connection with a suspect who did not live there, and no drugs were found inside.

KENTUCKY VANDALS DAMAGE BILLBOARD OF BREONNA TAYLOR

Officer Brett Hankison later was fired from the Louisville Police Department for his involvement in the shooting.

The city’s mayor, Greg Fischer, released a statement Tuesday criticizing a news story published today “that includes information related to the Breonna Taylor case, despite the fact that the Attorney General and FBI have insisted that the investigation remain confidential for the integrity of the judicial process as a whole.

“In addition, attorneys for Breonna’s family, the county attorney, and the civil attorneys for the officers are under a protective order that does not permit them to disclose evidence in this case,” Fischer added. “It is deeply reckless for this information, which presents only a small fraction of the entire investigation, to be shared with the media while the criminal process remains ongoing.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fischer, in the same statement, called Taylor’s death a “tragedy.”

“Justice, peace and healing are what is needed for her, for her family and for our community,” he added.

Fox News’ Nick Givas and the Associated Press contributed to this report.