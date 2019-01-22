Massachusetts woman reported missing after leaving Boston bar is found, police say

A Massachusetts woman who was reported missing after she left a bar in Boston over the weekend has been found alive, police announced.

Olivia Ambrose, 23, was found and transported to a hospital, the Boston Police Department tweeted on Tuesday.

While it’s unclear when or where she was found, a source told Fox affiliate WFXT that she was found in Charlestown, roughly a mile from the bar she at which she was last seen on Saturday night.

Before she was found, Ambrose was last seen leaving Hennessy’s bar around 11 p.m. Saturday.

