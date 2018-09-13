Massachusetts suspected gas explosions damage or destroy at least 20 homes, officials say

Massachusetts authorities were responding to “suspected gas explosions” in several communities outside of Boston Thursday evening that have left residents unable to “see the sky.”

State Police tweeted that troopers are on scene at “17 separate addresses for fire, explosion, or investigation” in the towns of Lawrence, Andover and North Andover.

Methuen Police Chief Joseph Solomon said that in Lawrence alone, there are roughly 20 to 25 homes on fire. He said there are so many fires “you can’t even see the sky.”

Some residents are being evacuated from their homes to senior centers and middle schools as officials investigate the situation, police said. It was not immediately clear whether anyone sustained injuries.

This is a developing story; please check back for updates. The Associated Press contributed to this report.